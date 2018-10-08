Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas apologized yesterday for tweeting about her happiness in helping to ruin Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s life. Considering Kavanaugh had just secured a lifelong gig on the Supreme Court, the “ruined life” tweet was, as Dumas later said, an attempt at sarcasm.

But did Dumas go too far – in apologizing? Many of her fellow comedy writers are coming to her defense. One even pledged “fire and fury” from Dumas’ fellow female comedy writers if the CBS Late Show writer is “financially” punished.

“Every comedy writer supports you,” tweeted Danny Zuker, executive producer of ABC’s Modern Family. “How great would it be if the people trolling you were this outraged over a woman being sexually assaulted?

Kathy Griffin tweeted Monday that Dumas is “a comedy writer, being held to a higher standard than the President of the United States. Love you @ArielDumas, f*ck the haters.”

Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, called Dumas “One of the funniest writers working today,” and pledged her “support, admiration, and respect.”

“When angry women tell jokes it scares men shitless,” Kalb tweeted. “It’s going to be ok, fellas. You’re screaming at a comedian and it’s truly going to be ok. You will get through this, sirs.”

In a follow-up tweet (see all tweets below), Kalb wrote, “If anyone in any way financially punishes @ArielDumas for a clearly facetious joke about a man WHO HAD BEEN SWORN IN AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, they will be met with a fire and fury from her fellow female comedy writers like they have never seen.”

Dumas’ original tweet on Saturday, as Kavanaugh had secured the necessary Senate votes for confirmation, stated, “Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life.”

The remark drew the expected backlash from Kavanaugh supporters and right-leaning twitterers like actor James Woods, prompting Dumas to delete the tweet and, yesterday morning, send a new one:

“The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally,” she wrote. “The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.”

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it. — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

Deadline has reached out to the Late Show for comment.

Colbert won’t be discussing his writer’s tweets on TV tonight – The Late Show is scheduled with reruns this week. Tonight’s episode is from last month, with Beto O’Rourke as a guest.

But many of Dumas’ fellow comedy writers are clearly on her side and say no apology was needed. A sampling:

The same people clutching pearls over your tweet support a president who we all heard confess to sexual assault! These delicate little hypocrites should be able to survive a tweet FFS! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 8, 2018

. @ArielDumas, a comedy writer, being held to a higher standard than the President of the United States. Love you @ArielDumas, fuck the haters. https://t.co/7jYcYC0UNJ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 7, 2018

Josh Gondelman, writer, Last Week Tonight:

One of the best and most funny people I know is @ArielDumas. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 8, 2018

Bess Kalb, writer, Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

If anyone in any way financially punishes @ArielDumas for a clearly facetious joke about a man WHO HAD BEEN SWORN IN AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, they will be met with a fire and fury from her fellow female comedy writers like they have never seen. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 8, 2018

Zack Bornstein has written for Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

.@ArielDumas is kind and hilarious, and these conservative suckerfish who are more mad about a sarcastic joke than a sex predator being appointed to the Supreme Court are pure trash pic.twitter.com/6LnrgcM6Nl — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 7, 2018

Amber Ruffin, writer, Late Night With Seth Meyers:

I am literally in love with her. She is the smartest, funniest cutest of all comedy people. Let us all ride her coattails to stardom!! — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 8, 2018

Tim Carvell, exec producer, Late Night Tonight:

Hi! @ArielDumas is a fantastic writer of very funny jokes! — Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) October 8, 2018

Padma Lakshmi, who is hosting the upcoming Padma Puts On A Comedy Show charity benefit in NYC:

Don’t let the bastards grind you down @ArielDumas pic.twitter.com/lN04AvbGz8 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 8, 2018

Eden Riegel, actress:

You have nothing to apologize for. What you said was hilarious and easy for even an idiot to understand. Anyone who gave you a hard time was being dishonest. — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) October 8, 2018

Matt Walton, actor: