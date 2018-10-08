Katherine LaNasa (Imposters, Satisfaction) has joined the cast of Are You Sleeping, the upcoming Apple thriller drama series starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan, in a major recurring role.

She will play a new character that replaces the one previously played by Moon Bloodgood who had been cast as a series regular on the show but exited after four of the eight Season 1 episodes were filmed.

As part of the recasting, the role of Poppy’s right hand was reconceived. LaNasa will play Noa Havilland, Poppy’s (Spencer) producing partner. Bloodgood played Cath Min, Poppy’s (Spencer) best friend; that character is no longer part of the story.

Are You Sleeping, from Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, is created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber. It provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades-old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast.

Aaron Paul, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones also co-star in Are You Sleeping, whose premiere episode was directed by Anna Foerster. The series is executive produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Entertainment, and Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, alongside Octavia Spencer and Nichelle Tramble.

LaNasa also recently was tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming second season of the Hulu series Future Man. She plays Athena, the leader of a shadowy organization who uses Josh (Josh Hutcherson) in her plot to take down the government. Additionally, LaNasa has been recurring on the CW’s Dynasty, which her husband Grant Show stars on. She is repped by Domain Talent.