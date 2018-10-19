Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, South Africa and India rights to Victor Kossakovsky’s Aquarela, a documentary that had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The deal reunites SPC and producer Participant Media, which teamed on last year’s Foreign Language Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman.

Kossakovsky’s pic, filmed at 96 frames per second, takes audiences on a cinematic journey through the transformative beauty and raw power of water — a wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force of Earth’s most precious element. A 2019 theatrical release is planned.

The UK-Germany-Denmark production is produced by Aimara Reques, Heino Deckert and Sigrid Dyekjær and co-produced by Joslyn Barnes, Susan Rockefeller, Emile Hertling Péronard. Executive producers included Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Mark Thomas, Isabel Davis, Sawsan Asfari, Maya Sanbar, Madge Bray, Matthias Ehrenberg and Frank Lehmann.

Endeavor Content and Lionsgate International are handling international sales, with Endeavor Content negotiating the SPC deal on behalf of Participant Media.

Previous SPC-Participant documentary tie-ups include Merchants of Doubt, Standard Operating Procedure and Jimmy Carter Man From Plains.