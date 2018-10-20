Aquaman director James Wan has tweeted out a first look at some of the strange creatures that will be featured in the upcoming sea saga, set for release in December.

The film’s poster and extended trailer have already been revealed, but more tidbits keep coming. Wan comes from a horror background (Saw and The Conjuring are past projects on his resume), and has promised a few scares in the coming film, which stars Game of Thrones actorJason Momoa (Khal Drogo) in the title role.

In the film, Aquaman will face off against King Orm (Patrick Wilson), his half-brother and the current ruler of Atlantis, in a battle over who will sit on the throne.

Wan and Wilson also had some Twitter banter on the just-released photos.

Of course I remember. But partly because someone just tweeted it. 😄 https://t.co/dD8VkE4X7v — James Wan (@creepypuppet) October 20, 2018