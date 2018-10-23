Apple is reportedly planning to give its planned TV subscription service the kind of global rollout it typically reserves for high-profile products like its iPhone. The Cupertino tech giant plans to launch the service in more than 100 countries, according to the tech news site The Information. This strategy would allow it compete immediately with both Amazon and Netflix, whose streaming services are available internationally.

Apple declined Deadline’s request for comment.

The company has been striking deals with prominent Hollywood players since it hired former Sony executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to develop a slate of original programming. Just this morning, Apple announced Steve Carell has been tapped as a male lead opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in an untitled morning show drama series.

These original programs are likely to be offered free to Apple device-owners, The Information reports. Viewers also will be able to sign up for TV network subscriptions through the app, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant is racing to catch up to the dominant streaming players. Amazon Prime Video is in 200 countries while Netflix is in more than 190 countries.

Apple also has a smaller share of the streaming device market, with Apple TV claiming a 28% share in the U.S., behind Roku with 37%, according to Parks Associates. The Amazon Fire TV now claims 25% of the market.