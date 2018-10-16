APA has promoted Jules Urbanski to agent in the concerts department. Urbanski joined APA in 2015, working in the mailroom before joining the agency’s Agent Training Program. He grew up on film and TV sets with parents Diane Wilk, executive producer of The Nanny, and Doug Urbanski, a Broadway producer, talent manager and Oscar-nominated film producer. Jules Urbanski works closely with APA partner and co-head of talent, Jim Osborne, with whom he shares crossover clients, including T.I., Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Tyrese Gibson. He also represents Mateo Arias aka ¿Téo? and the bands Blac Rabbit and Kid Bloom.

Wrong and Poole Triage Entertainment

Triage Entertainment, the production unit of Levity Live, has inked an exclusive partnership with producer Terence Wrong and his Third Force Productions (Boston Med, NYPD 24/7). A former Executive Producer of Special Series at ABC News, he will lead development of documentary series and will remain based in New York. Triage also said today that Josh Poole, former VP Development at Broadway Video’s Above Average, has joined the company as VP Programming and Development. His primary focus will be on its comedy initiatives for broadcast and live touring through the company’s owned-and-operated comedy venues.