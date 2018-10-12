APA has promoted Varun Bhargava, John Nahai, and Kris Heller to agents in the Talent Department. All three were agent trainees in APA’s Agent Training Program.

Their positions are effective immediately, it was jointly announced today by partners and talent department co-heads, Ryan Martin and Jim Osborne, to whom they all report.

Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Bhargava is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he earned a degree in economics. He began his career at APA, joining the agency in 2015 as an executive assistant to talent agent Sheva Cohen, where he worked with clients such as Tiffany Haddish, Alyson Hannigan, Adeline Rudolph and Jessica Green.

Los Angeles native Nahai is a graduate of Boston University, where he graduated with a degree in political science. Shortly after his return to LA following graduation, Nahai joined APA in 2015, where he worked as an executive assistant for both Jim Osborne and talent agent Paul Santana.

Heller, also an LA native, graduated from UCLA, where he earned his degree in ethnomusicology. He began his career in 2012 as a coordinator and production manager on independent features before transitioning to the talent space, working at the Greene & Associates Agency. He joined APA in 2016, working first as an assistant in the comedy department before landing a job as executive assistant to APA partner and co-head of talent,Jim Osborne, whose clients include Gary Oldman, Mary J Blige, 50 CENT, T.I., Tyrese and Lucas Till, among others.

“Varun, John and Kris have all done an incredible job in furthering the growth and success of our Talent department at APA,” said a joint statement from Martin and Osborne. “Their well-deserved promotions represent our high regard for their strong work ethic and a job well done for both our clients and this company.”