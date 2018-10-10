EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out), Daniel Radcliffe, Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick) and singers Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert lead the voice cast for family pic Playmobil: The Movie.

Trainor and Lambert will also sing original songs for the film.

The animation-live-action hybrid movie, based on the popular kids toy line, is due out next year. The film will follow the adventures of siblings Charlie (Bateman) and Marla (Taylor-Joy). When the former unexpectedly disappears into the animated universe of Playmobil, Marla must go on a quest to bring him home. During her adventures she teams up with some unlikely new friends, including smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Gaffigan), dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot and an extravagant fairy-godmother (Trainor). Lambert will voice the character of villain Emperor Maximus.

Director and story creator is Disney veteran Lino DiSalvo, who served as head of animation on Frozen and was animation supervisor on Tangled and Bolt. Script is from Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland and head of animation is Julien Bocabeille, animator on The Boss Baby and Kung Fu Panda 3. Producers are Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam, Emmanuel Jacomet, Alexis Vonarb and Oliver Stone regular Moritz Borman. The same producers all previously worked on animated pic The Little Prince.

Lionsgate handles world sales. Open Road was due to release in the U.S. but is off the film following Global Road’s bankruptcy. The Playmobil team is now in talks with potential American distribution partners. A number of deals have already closed including to Studiocanal in the UK and Tele München Group in Germany. Pathe will release in France.