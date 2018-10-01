Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Lore actor Jeremy T. Thomas have come aboard Antlers, Fox Searchlight’s horror thriller starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons that is being directed by Scott Cooper. Principal photography is now underway on the pic in Vancouver, BC.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Plemons), the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student (Thomas) harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

The film, penned by Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca with revisions by Cooper, is adapted by Antosca’s short story The Quiet Boy. It is also the first project in the label’s first-look deal with Guillermo del Toro, who is producing this with J. Miles Dale, David S. Goyer. Kevin Turan is exec producing. Searchlight production presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, SVP Production DanTram Nguyen and coordinator Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing.

Searchlight released this past year’s Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water from del Toro as well as Cooper’s Crazy Heart.