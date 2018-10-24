Prolific TV director and producer Anthony Hemingway has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV for his newly launched production company, Anthony Hemingway Productions.

AHP already has several TV and feature projects in the works at Amazon Studios, Makeready, Blumhouse TV, Tomorrow Studios, USA Network and JWP.

“AHP takes flight as a cultural incubator and an intergenerational connector; fueling the creation, development, and production of innovative, inspiring, and provocative film, television, and digital content,” Hemingway said.

Along with AHP, Hemingway also has established Heroic Entertainment, a philanthropic foundation under the AHP banner, focused on supporting and creating opportunities invested in culture and community.

“I’m shooting for the stars and am blessed to have a slate of projects in the works that I love,” Hemingway said. “A long time ago, I realized that storytelling was my calling and purpose. I’m a voice of my generation, culture and community and as long as I live, AHP and HE will empower and give life to the stories and individuals that may not have a voice. I’m a champion for equality and inclusion.”

Veteran producer and author Lyah LeFlore-Ituen has joined AHP as SVP of Development and Production. She and Hemingway met and first worked together in 1994 on the series New York Undercover.

“We’re passionate about, and committed to, producing revolutionary projects that will elevate life and there isn’t anyone better to lead the charge for us than Lyah,” said Hemingway. “Her experience and taste in writing, music and entertainment never stops impressing me. I’m thankful to have this brilliant, courageous, fearless, creative, fun, loving, supermom and wife by my side. Lyah is a rebel with a cause.”

Hemingway most recently served as director and executive producer on The Purge TV series for USA/Syfy and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. anthology series for USA Network. He also was director/executive producer on FX’s American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, earning a directing Emmy nomination and sharing in the show’s limited series Emmy award. His directing/producing credits also include Underground, Treme and The Wire. Hemingway is repped by WME and attorney Tom Hoberman.