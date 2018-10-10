The news yesterday about Annapurna shockingly pulling out of two projects –Jay Roach’s untitled Roger Ailes movie and the Jennifer Lopez Hustlers at Scores feature– in addition to its head of production Chelsea Barnard exiting, has raised serious questions in Hollywood about the independent studio’s financial livelihood moving forward. Barnard’s departure follows roughly four months after the Megan Ellison-run company lost its CFO Josh Small and President Marc Weinstock at the same time.

“A lot of these headlines about our financial situation are unfounded rumors and speculation, and it’s just business as usual,” said an Annapurna spokesperson.

Deadline sources estimate that ever since Annapurna started up its own marketing-distribution arm last July, in an effort to take control of its own productions, that they’ve gone through some $200M in overall costs while their slate of five releases since then have earned under $40M overall at the domestic box office. Buzz is that Ellison’s father, Oracle co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison who has been financially involved in the studio, is insisting upon financial discipline; cutting back on spending while investing more money in an effort to buoy the studio, evident in the studio’s unplugging from the Roger Ailes and Hustlers productions.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s Vice.

Megan Ellison has long been an opulent catalyst for getting auteurs’ prestige passion projects on the screen, driven to a filmmaker’s cause no matter what the spend. That’s essentially the challenge at Annapurna: Spending too much money on niche films. Annapurna’s Adam McKay’s all-star Dick Cheney movie Vice cost a reported $60M, 114% more than the director’s The Big Short‘s $28M production price tag, with analysts saying that Vice will require a breakeven in the $60M-plus range after an awards season push and Christmas theatrical P&A around $35M-plus. Vice‘s production costs were largely covered by foreign pre-sales. McKay’s The Big Short about the U.S. mortgage crisis was able to find a mainstream audience making $133.4M worldwide while winning a screenwriting Oscar win for him and Charles Randolph, however, movies about unfavorable presidential administrations have been challenged at the B.O., i.e. Oliver Stone’s Nixon made $13.6M while W. made $25.5M stateside.

Annapurna

Sources also point to the overspend on the Jacques Audiard western The Sisters Brothers, a supposed passion project of Barnard’s, which apparently Annapurna shelled out $9M for the domestic rights on and has made to date under $800K through three weeks at the domestic B.O.. A brighter spot on Annapurna’s schedule was its low-seven-figure acquisition of Boots Riley’s trippy comedy Sorry to Bother You which sources say will eventually break even for the distributor’s as its highest grossing title to date with $17.5M. In addition to Vice opening on Dec. 14, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk opens on Nov. 30, while the Nicole Kidman cop action film Destroyer hits theaters on Dec. 25. Ellison has the ultimate final say on a project’s greenlight and we hear that she’s taking the time to re-evaluate and re-assess the company’s situation and increase revenue without sacrificing its reputation for high-quality filmmaker product.

TWC

Megan Ellison’s penchant for high-brow fare is the complete opposite to her brother David Ellison’s flair for $100M-plus four-quad tentpole fare, which according to financial analysts, has a better chance in its return on investments at the box office. His Skydance Media recently saw that its Paramount co-production Mission: Impossible — Fallout become the highest grossing title in the Tom Cruise franchise with $219.8M domestic, $790.2M worldwide. Commercial fare hasn’t been Megan Ellison’s suit. She beat Lionsgate out by spending $20M for The Terminator franchise rights back in 2011, only to later divest herself from the series with her brother’s Skydance and Paramount taking over. Her passionate spending comes with pics like Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 title The Master, a drama in which the late Philip Seymour Hoffman portrayed an L. Ron Hubbard-type. Before Weinstein took global rights, Universal balked at the film’s $35M budget. Ellison made the film for $30M-plus and it ultimately fizzled with a global take of $28.2M.

Megan Ellison Shutterstock

In regards to Annapurna moving away from Roach’s Roger Ailes film; its cost we hear was mushrooming beyond $35M, and given Vice‘s lofty cost versus its subject matter,it was too much of a gamble. For the studio, there was limited overseas appeal for Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers; it was more financially prudent to see that project leave, with STX snapping it up yesterday with Constance Wu in advance talks to join as exclusively reported by Deadline.

In the wake of yesterday’s calamity, Annapurna is reportedly re-calibrating itself, with buzz that there will be nominal cuts at the company, known for its splashy overhead.

Per Annapurna: They’re still standing and not going anywhere, and there are some outside the company who believe that the studio won’t necessarily be snowed in, just making even fewer films. There is the belief that Ellison is in it for the long haul; not expected to flee Hollywood in the way that other outsider billionaires have, read Tim Headington who took a reported $200M-plus hit following his involvement in GK Films’ losses six years ago from Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, the Johnny Depp title The Rum Diary and Angelina Jolie’s In the Land of Blood and Honey.

MGM

If there’s a terra firma for Annapurna, it’s in its joint venture deal to distribute of MGM’s slate which includes the upcoming Creed 2 on Nov. 21, and in 2019 Fighting With My Family on March 1, The Hustle on May 10, The Addams Family on Oct. 18, Bond 25 on February 14, 2020 and Legally Blonde 3 on May 8, 2020. A portion of the half billion evolving credit facility from JP Morgan is relegated to covering the P&A spend on the MGM releases in addition the marketing and distribution department overhead cost at Annapurna. We understand that Annapurna gets a percentage from the box office in addition to sharing P&A with MGM, and Creed 2 could prove to be a winner after the Rocky franchise reboot made over $173M back in 2015.

But what happens if Annapurna truly goes sideways down the road and can’t keep itself afloat? Speculation is that Universal, who has overseas on Bond, could take that pic’s domestic rights, rather than MGM field offers from other studios again. That would be the most feasible. It would also come as no big surprise if MGM re-started its own distribution and marketing departments; current Annapurna distribution boss Erik Lomis is a vet of the major studio and has a history overseeing their slate and the Bond films. When reached for comment on Annapurna’s financial situation and the studio’s future commitment with them, MGM provided no comment.

As far as the exorbitant amount of money that Annapurna has gone through, some point to the fact that it’s a start-up company, that it’s building a film library. If there’s parachute for Ellison, it might be selling Annapurna off down the road.

But if the town has any advice for Megan Ellison, it’s to keep Annapurna up and running through 007. That could well be Annapurna’s lifeline.