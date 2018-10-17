EXCLUSIVE: Katie Sarife has landed one of the three key lead roles in New Line’s upcoming untitled Annabelle project which heads into production this week.

The sixth title in The Conjuring franchise picks up with the Warrens bringing the Annabelle doll to a place where she can no longer wreak havoc: their Artifacts Room. Annabelle awakens the room’s evil which sets its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ ten year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace). Sarife will play the friend of a babysitter (Judy’s cousin). All together they deal with Annabelle’s chaos.

As Deadline exclusively reported yesterday, The Conjuring duo Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are reprising their paranormal investigators the Warrens in Annabelle 3, though in supporting roles. Madison Iseman also stars. Gary Dauberman is making his feature directorial debut off his script. James Wan is producing for Atomic Monster and Peter Safran is producing for The Safran Company. Michael Clear and Michelle Morrissey serve as EPs.

Sarife has starred in the YouTube Red/Mark Gordon Company TV series Youth & Consequences as well as Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World. She is repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.

To date The Conjuring Universe counts north of $1.56 billion worldwide with the most recent spinoff The Nun repping the highest gross in the series with over $359M WW. The Untitled Annabelle Project starts filming this week and opens July 3, 2019.