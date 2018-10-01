Stage and screen legend Ann-Margret is set to join the Syfy’s Happy! in a recurring role. Bryce Lorenzo and Christopher Fitzgerald are set to return as series regulars, reprising their roles as Hailey Hansen and Sonny Shine respectively.

The Academy Award-nominated actress Ann-Margret will join Happy! star, Christopher Meloni as Bebe Debarge, a former siren of stage and screen, which is more than appropriate.

Based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name, Happy! comes from Universal Cable Productions and was a breakout hit for Syfy. It was recently renewed for a second season earlier this year. The series follows Nick Sax (Meloni) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hitman – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

Joining Ann-Margret for the second season, Lorenzo (Orange is the New Black, the upcoming feature Nicole & OJ) is set to return as Sax’s estranged daughter, Hailey. While her kidnapping in season one at the hands of Santa Claus has come to a close, she’s faced with a whole new threat from within.

Fitzgerald (Godless, Broadway’s Waitress) is also returning as Sonny, a world-renowned children’s entertainer with a dark past and an even darker present.

From State Fair to Bye Bye Birdie to Grumpy Old Men, Ann-Margret has starred in over 55 films. She has co-starred alongside many Hollywood legends including John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kirk Douglas, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds, and Walter Matthau. She earned an Acadmey Award nomination for her role in the Mike Nichols-directed Carnal Knowledge and in the classic Ken Russell rock film, Tommy. On the TV side, she has been seen in Ray Donovan, Third Watch, CSI, and also won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for NBC’s, Law & Order: SVU.

Ann-Margret is repped by ICM Partners and AM Productions & Management. Lorenzo is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Teri B Talent Management. Fitzgerald is repped by Innovative Artists and Schachter Entertainment.