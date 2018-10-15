Ann Curry has signed on to M.D. Live (working title) as anchor and executive producer of the 10-episode series just given a green light by Turner.

Co-produced by Turner and Lionsgate TV, M.D. Live (wt) taps into the world of medical crowdsourcing that series that seeks solutions worldwide for people with medical mysteries and crises who are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. The two-hour weekly, multiplatform event airing over 10 weeks, will feature former Today co-host Curry reporting true stories of medical mysteries and crowdsourcing for doctors and people experiencing similar symptoms in the search for diagnoses. It’s set to premiere in 2019 on TNT.

“Real good could come of this,” said Curry. “We aim to help break down the walls that still stop people from accessing the medical information they need. Harnessing the full power of both television and technology to connect people interactively with doctors all over the world is a step toward a future when we are not limited by where we live or whether we can find the right doctor. This is a new way of doing things, a new genre of broadcasting and a chance to help people.”

Curry, whose journalism career spans more than 30 years, is known for her war and humanitarian reporting. She was a national and international correspondent for NBC News and anchor at large for Today before moving on to co-anchor. She was also the anchor of Dateline NBC. She has been awarded seven Emmys, along with several journalism and humanitarian awards, including a Medal of Valor from the Simon Wiesenthal Center. She currently reports for and is an executive producer of We’ll Meet Again with Ann Curry for PBS.

“With a distinguished career as a trusted journalist and reputation as a humanitarian, Ann Curry is the perfect partner to lead our charge crowdsourcing hope and helping our patients solve their medical mysteries,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and live programming for TNT. “Ann is among the most trusted storytellers of our time who will motivate viewers, connect communities and inspire hope. And by leveraging the power of WarnerMedia’s reach we will be able to engage our viewers and really help them wherever they are.”

“We’re delighted to have an award-winning, globally recognized journalist helm our new series about crowdsolving medical crises,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president and head of worldwide unscripted programming for Lionsgate. “Ann has inspired millions of people worldwide through her humanitarian acts, impeccable journalism, and positivity, which makes her the perfect anchor for the series and who audiences can trust.”

M.D. Live (wt) is produced by B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media in association with Lionsgate Television, with Curry, Eric Ortner, Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz, and Brian Lee serving as executive producers.

Curry is repped by Ethan Cohan at Del Shaw Moonves and Eric Ortner at The Ortner Group.