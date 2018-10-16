Sony/Rovio Entertainment’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 is no longer nesting in the post-Labor Day frame of Sept. 6 next year; a time when New Line/Warner Bros.’ It: Chapter Two will suck all the air out of the box office. Rather, the Thurop Van Orman-John Rice directed animated sequel will fly on Aug. 16.

The first movie released in May 2016 made $352.3M worldwide, $107.5M of that coming from U.S./Canada.

Bill Hader, Jason Sudekis, Josh Gad, Eugenio Derbez, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Peter Dinklage, Danny McBride provide voices in part 2.

On its new release date, Angry Birds 2 is up against Global Road’s Playmobil, Universal’s R-rated comedy Good Boys.

There’s buzz that Nicolas Pesce’s Grudge, another vital Sony genre reboot, is bound to move, but right now, it’s staying put on Aug. 16.