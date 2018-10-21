Actress Amy Schumer has weighed in on this year’s potential Super Bowl half-time lineup, saying that Adam Levine led Maroon 5 should join Rihanna in turning down the gig.

Shumer, who once appeared in a Super Bowl ad with Seth Rogen, posted on Instagram in the wake of reports that Rihanna had turned down a chance to be the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime this year in sympathy with controversial former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Rihanna allegedly declined an NFL approach on the show – one of the year’s most-watched performances – because of its treatment of Kaepernick, who has been out of the league for two years and has filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL, blaming his political stances for not being allowed to play.

Kaepernick was a voluntary free agent after the 2016 season, but was subsequently not signed by any team and has since become an activist for various causes. He was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, sparking a protest movement that dominated the league and media attention in 2017.

Trainwreck star Schumer also said she would not participate in any commercials that would air during this year’s Super Bowl. “I know it must sound like a privilege-ass sacrifice, but it’s all I got. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.”

Schumer also asked “why more white players aren’t kneeling” during the national anthem. .

“Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”