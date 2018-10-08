Amy Schumer has signed with WME to be represented in all areas. The news comes after she moved with her former touring agent Mike Berkowitz from APA to WME in December. Now she is fully at WME, joined by two close collaborators: sister and writing partner Kim Caramele and actor-writer-producer Kevin Kane.

In the works for Schumer on the film side is She Came to Me, the Rebecca Miller pic starring alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. She will also star in and produce Universal’s Who Invited Her? with Reese Witherspoon producing.

In TV, she teamed with Sam Morril on Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence at Comedy Central, and her most recent stand-up special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special was released last year.

She had been at UTA, and continues to be repped by attorney Isaac Dunham.

Schumer had been attached to Barbie, a feature based on the Mattel toy franchise that was penned by Caramele. The scheduling didn’t work out though; the pic has since moved from Sony to Warner Bros.