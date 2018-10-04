Actress Amy Schumer was among the Kavanaugh protesters detained by police at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington DC today, as captured on video by MSNBC cameras.

Schumer was protesting the possible confirmation of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The judge has been accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, among others.

In another video posted on Twitter, Schumer is seen answering “Yes” when a police officer asks if she wants to be arrested. (Those who don’t wish to be arrested are told to exit).

Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

In video shared by MSNBC, police seems to be removing, one by one, protesters from the Hart atrium. Watch the video below.

MSNBC tweeted the photo of Schumer, along with others, apparently being detained in an area outside the main protest area.

The MSNBC tweet included the message, “Actress Amy Schumer is detained with other anti-Kavanaugh protesters at the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill.” The footage also was shown, briefly, during MSNBC’s TV coverage.

Earlier today, Schumer tweeted a message to the daughter of a friend saying, “I’m here with your mom, and she loves you very much, and I think we’re going to get arrested.” The daughter then posted the video:

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Actress Emily Ratajkowski, who appeared in Schumer’s I Feel Pretty, was arrested at the protest today, tweeting, “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018