Fox has handed a 13-episode series order to animated family comedy Duncanville, from Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions, The Simpsons‘ veteran Mike Scully and his wife, former Simpsons writer-producer Julie Scully, 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a development deal.

Fox had ordered a script and pilot presentation for the previously untitled project last year.

Written by Mike and Julie Scully, Duncanville features Poehler as the voice of two characters, along with Emmy nominee Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation, Angie Tribeca) and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa (American Dad!, BoJack Horseman). It’s slated to premiere during the 2019-2020 season.

The series centers on the life of Duncan, a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. Poehler will provide the voice of Duncan and his high-strung mom, Annie, who is constantly trying to prevent her son from ruining his life.

“Duncanville is one of the freshest animated concepts we’ve seen, and has an insane pedigree of comedic talent across the board,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We’ve enjoyed a long, incredible run with Mike and Julie, and everything Amy does is pure genius. Having the voice talents of Rashida and Wiz join her makes this show the complete package. I can’t wait to have them all together when we add Duncanville to our growing animated slate.”

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television, Duncanville was co-created by Mike and Julie Scully and Amy Poehler, through her Paper Kite Productions, who executive-produce with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment.