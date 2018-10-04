A networking event for female filmmakers is planned in London and Los Angeles this month by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in partnership with E! Entertainment and crystals designer Swarovski.

Action: The Academy Women’s Initiative aims to create opportunities for female filmmakers to connect, share their stories, and celebrate inclusion. This year’s events will take place on October 15 in London and October 30 in Los Angeles, and will see the announcement of the first two recipients of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women. Action is an extension of the Academy’s A2020 initiative, which seeks to support inclusion and increase representation within the Academy and the greater film community.

The Los Angeles Women’s Lunch will bring together female filmmakers and feature an onstage conversation with comedian Hannah Gadsby and Emmy-Award winning writer/creator/actor/producer Lena Waithe.

In addition to the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the event will launch the Academy Directory: a tool for Academy members to identify and connect with each other and build a filmmaker community for guidance, support and hiring opportunities.

The Women of the Academy Lunch in London will feature a keynote by Academy Directors Branch Governor Susanne Bier and will mark the second year the Academy and Swarovski have hosted a gathering of female filmmakers in the UK.

As a global multi-year partner of the Action initiative, Swarovski’s support extends from the Los Angeles event to presenting partner of the London event, where the company will also support and award the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women to a UK-based filmmaker.

“As we continue to advocate for inclusion, we are honored to bring Academy members and the filmmaking community together to support women in all stages of their careers, especially emerging Academy Gold filmmakers.” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “We are grateful that E! and Swarovski support our commitment to a more inclusive film community.”

“E! is a network that is for and about women, and it’s exciting for us to be a part of this celebration of female filmmakers and help launch new opportunities for women across the industry to connect, support and inspire one another,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Marketing, and Executive Producer, Live Events for E! Entertainment. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Academy on this important initiative and look forward to the inaugural events.”

“Swarovski is committed to empowering women and to providing emerging creative talent with the support it needs to develop and thrive,” said Nadja Swarovski. “We are delighted to support the 2018 Gold Fellowship for Women – we look forward to unveiling the winners in the UK and US, and to watching these young female filmmakers share their work with the world.”