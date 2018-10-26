Netflix has opted not to renew mockumentary comedy series American Vandal for a third season. I hear producing studio CBS TV Studios is fielding incoming interest in the Funny Or Die show from other potential buyers.

“American Vandal will not return for a third season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.”

True-crime satire American Vandal, CBS TV Studios’ first series for an outside streaming service, had flown under the radar with a modest budget and cast of largely unknown young actors in its first season to become a top binge-watched show for Netflix and earn an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

In its first season, American Vandal dug into who was behind the spray-painted phalluses adorning the cars of faculty members at a private school. In Season 2, the series, from co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault and showrunner Dan Lagana, followed co-creators/documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund as they bring their investigative skills to an elite Catholic school where someone has been taking poop-related pranks to new heights.

The show’s sophomore season, which did not get the same strong response as the first, starred Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Travis Tope, Taylor Dearden, Melvin Gregg and DeRon Horton. The series was produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny or Die and 3 Arts. Executive producers included Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault, Dan Lagana, Joe Farrell, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg.

Netflix recently also canceled two of its Marvel drama series after two seasons, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.