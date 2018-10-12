Shannon Kane (The Originals) and Perri Camper (The Bobby Brown Story) have landed recurring roles opposite Sinqua Walls in BET’s upcoming drama series American Soul, based on the life and career of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, from Jesse Collins Entertainment (The New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story).

American Soul is described as an unflinching look at the entrepreneur Cornelius, his Soul Traindancers, crew and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970’s – how they work, play, rise and fall against the backdrop of Soul Train — “the hippest trip in America” and one of the most predominant television shows for African American culture.

Kane will play Ilsa Dejarnette, a beautiful, whip-smart, self-made entrepreneur. She is the lead attorney for a famous record label at the height of its power. Although not born into affluence, Ilsa is impeccably polished having attended the world’s best finishing school and Ivy-League institutions.

Camper will play Delores Cornelius, the wife of Don Cornelius, the gel of the Cornelius family. While Don is in Los Angeles she holds down the fort back home in Chicago. Though loyal to Don, there’s no denying the strain the new show puts on their relationship and their family.

Kane played Sabine Laurent on the CW’s The Originals and most recently recurred opposite Boris Kodjoe on the final season of CBS’ Code Black. She’s also known for her praised performance opposite Richard Gere in Brooklyn’s Finest. Kane is repped by Talentworks and Stride Management.

Camper most recently starred as the lead in BET’s digital series The Last One, as well as the hit biopic, The Bobby Brown Story. She’s repped by MMV agency.