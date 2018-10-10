Pop superstar Taylor Swift broke a record tonight at the American Music Awards, earning the most AMA wins ever by a female artist, surpassing the legendary and incomparable Whitney Houston.
Swift, along with Camila Cabello tied for the most wins at Tuesday night’s ceremony, winning four trophies each. Kane Brown and Cardi B nabbed three AMAs of their own. Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther continued to leave its mark on pop culture by winning Favorite Soundtrack.
The ceremony was hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and featured a moving tribute to Aretha Franklin. Music icons Gladys Knight, CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Ledisi and Mary Mary performed gospel songs honoring the Queen of Soul.
In addition, stars of the upcoming buzzy Oscar hopeful Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee were on hand to introduce a Queen tribute from Panic! at the Disco who performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” from Brisbane.
Read the complete list of winners below.
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
Migos
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift “reputation”
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
Favorite Female Artist Country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Favorite Song Country
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Favorite Album Rap//Hip-Hop
Post Malone “Beerbongs & Bentlys”
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B
Khalid
Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B
Rihanna
Favorite Album Soul/R&B
XXXTENTACION “17”
Favorite Song Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist Latin
Daddy Yankee
Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”
Favorite Social Artist of the Year Presented By Xfinity
BTS
New Artist of the Year Presented By Capital One Savor Card
Camila Cabello
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”