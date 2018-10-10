Pop superstar Taylor Swift broke a record tonight at the American Music Awards, earning the most AMA wins ever by a female artist, surpassing the legendary and incomparable Whitney Houston.

Swift, along with Camila Cabello tied for the most wins at Tuesday night’s ceremony, winning four trophies each. Kane Brown and Cardi B nabbed three AMAs of their own. Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther continued to leave its mark on pop culture by winning Favorite Soundtrack.

The ceremony was hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and featured a moving tribute to Aretha Franklin. Music icons Gladys Knight, CeCe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Ledisi and Mary Mary performed gospel songs honoring the Queen of Soul.

In addition, stars of the upcoming buzzy Oscar hopeful Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee were on hand to introduce a Queen tribute from Panic! at the Disco who performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” from Brisbane.

Read the complete list of winners below.

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

Migos

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist Country

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Favorite Song Country

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Favorite Album Rap//Hip-Hop

Post Malone “Beerbongs & Bentlys”

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B

Khalid

Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B

Rihanna

Favorite Album Soul/R&B

XXXTENTACION “17”

Favorite Song Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Tour of the Year

Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist Latin

Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”

Favorite Social Artist of the Year Presented By Xfinity

BTS

New Artist of the Year Presented By Capital One Savor Card

Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”