EXCLUSIVE: “Is everyone in here a god?” asked Ricky Whittle’s Shadow Moon in the teaser for American Gods Season 2 that just dropped at New York Comic Con. “You’re in the fairytale now, aren’t ya?” says Pablo Schreiber’s surly Mad Sweeney later in the fast-paced video, the first significant look at the returning Starz series based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed 2001 novel. (Check out the exclusive look at American Gods’ second season above.)

Having just flown in from filming the season finale in Toronto, Whittle ran through the cheering crowd to join Schreiber and Gaiman onstage at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom for a panel on the eight-episode second season. Hosted by “very deep” big-time Gaiman fan Patton Oswalt, the panel in the packed venue also featured cast members Emily Browning, Bruce Langley, Orlando Jones and Mr. World himself Crispin Glover. Recent This Is Us addition Yetide Badaki was also there with castmates Mousa Kraish and Demore Barnes. Ian McShane, who plays Mr. Wednesday aka Odin, was not in attendance for the shindig. “They are zapping kidney stones that he will be pissing out,” Gaiman told the Ballroom on why McShane was not there.

Gaiman, on the other hand, has another NYCC panel Saturday with what will likely be the first significant look at Good Omens. The six-episode Amazon- and BBC-produced series led by Michael Sheen and David Tennant and based on Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s satirical 1990 end-of-the-world novel is set to air next year.

With its premiere directed by Hannibal and Star Trek Discovery alum Chris Byrne, the Season 2 of the FremantleMedia North America-produced American Gods is also scheduled to debut in early 2019, which would make it almost two years since Season 1 launched.

From the look of today’s tease, the wait may have well been worth it.

NYCC continues through Sunday at the Javits Center and various venues around Manhattan.