Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo said that he is “mining the pilot” of his adaptation of stage play Dot for U.S. cable network AMC.

The actor and playwright is developing the project, which premiered on stage in 2016 in New York, as In The Middle of the Street. The show follows a family in fading West Philadelphia, who must confront old secrets in order to face the challenges of their present. It tackles aging parents, marriage, sexuality, and politics with humor and joy.

“It’s a dark comedy, it’s about how the matriarch, her filter is gone and you find out some secrets of the family. It re-examines what family is, over many many seasons, hopefully. We’re still mining the pilot,” he said.

Domingo, who exec produces alongside Alisa Tager for Collider Entertainment, said that he pitched the show to a number of rival networks because he didn’t want AMC Networks to feel obliged to take the pitch. However, he was persuaded that the broadcaster would want the idea as it was a “family story” and that now AMC execs were like a “dog on a bone” in terms of getting the story rught.

Domingo was speaking at Mipcom, alongside AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, who talked about the company’s international expansion. The firm, which includes Sundance and IFC, is expanding its streaming services, such as Shudder, globally.

Sapan said that AMC, which is known for hits such as Mad Men and Breaking Bad, pays careful attention to each show. He said it was important for shows to be placed in the “front window” rather than the shelf. “In an era when there are very big companies getting bigger, they want to bring their mousetrap to everyone, some material can get lost in the mousetrap,” he said. “I hope when we speak to creative people we’re not just saying yes, and saying goodbye. It’s an ongoing process. The front window is very important for the world to find [these shows].”

Sapan also introduced Lodge 49 to the global buyers with a short video fronted by Paul Giamatti, who exec produces the show. The Billions star called it one of the best scripts he’d ever read. “It’s as if I had discovered a show I had been looking for my entire life. People all over the world will love this show, it speaks to everyone,” he added.