National Football League owners reportedly want Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to join the club by purchasing the Seattle Seahawks franchise.

The Seahawks were owned by Paul Allen, who passed away earlier this week from septic shock after battling a recurrence of cancer. Bezos, who may be the richest man in the world, is reportedly being prodded by several NFL owners, including influential Dallas Cowboys owners Jerry Jones.

Bezos already has ties to the NFL, as Amazon has an NFL partnership to stream Thursday Night Football. He is also based in Seattle, providing a hometown touch that the league craves in its ownership.

A purchase by Bezos would keep the team rooted in Seattle, something that Allen assured when he bought the team in 1996.

Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, is his main heir, but has not commented. It is believed she has little interest in running the Seahawks or the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers, which Allen also owned.

If Bezos passes, it’s possible that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, a former Microsoft CEO. might have an an interest.