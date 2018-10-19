James Farrell, Amazon Studios’ Head of Content, International Expansion, has been promoted to the newly created position of Head of International Originals. Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke announced the move Friday effective immediately. In the new role Farrell will lead the International Original divisions in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil, as well as all future hubs.

The move comes as Amazon Studios continues to hone its global content strategy, which includes creating a single cohesive vision for local productions with a universal scope. The search for unique storytellers is undoubtedly large-scale effort.

In his previous position, Amazon said Farrell was instrumental in the launch of Prime Video in Japan, India and Latin America.

“We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, by streamlining our International Originals Team under one creative leader, we can strategically carry out our ambitious global vision and ensure our future growth,” said Salke, to whom Farrell will report. “Breakout ideas can come from creators all over the world and, by ramping up global production and making Amazon Studios the home for creators worldwide, the possibilities are endless in terms of what we can bring our Prime Video audience.”

Amazon’s recent local-language successes include Breathe and Inside Edge in India, Documental in Japan, Extrano Enemigo in Mexico, and You Are Wanted in Germany.

“The opportunity around the world to find top quality original content and deliver it to Amazon’s global customer base is absolutely huge. Our goal is to search out the most unique voices throughout the world and then move quickly to help bring their visions to life,” Farrell said. “We’re committed to finding the best stories, no matter their country of origin, and will be casting a wide net and moving very fast in the months and years ahead. There’s nothing I enjoy more than talking with creators in their offices and homes around the world, and it’s very exciting to be taking on this new role at Amazon Studios.”

With the shift, Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide Content Licensing, will continue to oversee Prime Video’s acquisition and licensing of TV and film worldwide.