Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, who oversees film and series for the streaming service, isn’t shoveling dirt on broadcast TV.

“I don’t think that it’s on its deathbed,” said Salke, speaking today at the Gould School of Law’s Institute on Entertainment Law and Business, a media summit at the University of Southern California. “I think it is evolving quickly. But I still believe, knowing the amount of people we were reaching at NBC, that there’s a huge audience that still comes.”

Driving that traffic is the quality of some broadcast offerings, Salke said. “It’s incredibly difficult, but there are really smart writers and producers working under contract with all these networks, and they shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Salke keynoted the event in a luncheon conversation with Bruce M. Ramer of the law firm Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. During the conversation, she talked about her career at NBC prior to moving to Amazon this year as head of entertainment.