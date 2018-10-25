Amazon has given a pilot order to an adaptation of People Just Do Nothing, a single-camera comedy based on the popular UK series.

Written by Mehar Sethi (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), the untitled project centers on a local pirate radio station and its hosts.

The British series is a mockumentary sitcom which follows the lives of MC Grindah and DJ Beats who run Kurupt FM, a pirate radio station broadcasting UK garage and drum and bass from Brentford in west London. It features four main actors, Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry and Hugo Chegwin, who have also formed a musical act that tours in character as “Kurupt FM”.

Mustafa, Stamp, Chaudhry and Chegin will executive produce the Amazon project. Chris Storer and Ash Atalla will executive produce for Roughcut TV.

Variety was first to report the pilot order.