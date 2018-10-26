Allison Janney and Laura Dern are set to star in black comedy Breaking News In Yuba County from The Help and Girl On The Train director Tate Taylor. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will finance and launch sales at next week’s AFM.

The 2017 Black List script comes from Amanda Idoko. Producing with Taylor will be Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker via their Nine Stories banner, Franklin Leonard’s The Black List, and John Norris (The Help). Executive producers are Ford and AGC’s Head of Film Greg Shapiro, Nine Stories’ Annie Marter and Idoko. The film is due to go into production in mid 2019.

Idoko’s script follows overlooked pencil pusher Sue Bottoms (Janney) who catches her husband in bed with another woman, the shock of which causes him to die of a heart attack. She buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. But Sue quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to keep the truth from her sister Nancy (Dern), a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story.

The deal was brokered by CAA and Endeavor Content and negotiated by VP, Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC, WME and Bloom Hergott on behalf of Nine Stories, CAA on behalf of the producers and Taylor, the Gersh Agency and Thruline Entertainment on behalf of Janney, and CAA and Untitled Entertainment on behalf of Laura Dern.

Said Taylor, “The moment I read Amanda’s dark and brilliant script I knew it was the one for Allison. She and I have been searching since The Help for something big to do. So have Laura and I. It’s a perfect story of debauchery and chaos, and I’m delighted to have Stuart and his AGC team onboard as our backers.”