Orion Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to All These Small Moments, Melissa Miller Costanzo’s feature directing debut that premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. A January 17 theatrical release has been set, followed by a digital bow the next day.

The coming-of-age drama penned by Miller Costanzo centers on a teenage boy (Brendan Meyer) who becomes infatuated with a woman (Girls‘ Jemima Kirke) he sees on the bus, further complicating his already tumultuous adolescence. Molly Ringwald, Brian d’Arcy James, Sam McCarthy and Harley Quinn Smith also star.

All These Small Moments was produced by Lauren Avinoam and Jed Mellick of Jemstone Productions (formerly Moving Pictures Artists) along with Vineyard Point Productions’ Katie Leary. Executive producers include Vineyard Point’s Bob Leary and Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.