The new trailer for the indie drama All Creatures Here Below gives us the first look at actors Karen Gillan and David Dastmalchian, a young couple that is on the run after an impulsive crime.

Gillan and Dastmalchian, who are both members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (she is in Guardians of the Galaxy, he is from the Ant-Man franchise), show a different side of their acting chops as the aforementioned young couple. Gensan (Dastmalchian) and Ruby (Gillan) struggle to thrive in the face of abject poverty. When Gensan loses his job and is forced to break the law they escape and seek refuge in Kansas City, a place Ruby’s deeply afraid of. Ruby’s indelible choices, and desire to make a family, complicate their journey to freedom.

Bleiberg Entertainment acquired world rights to the film in May at Cannes. The film reunites director Collin Schiffli and writer/star Dastmalchian who previously collaborated on 2014 SXSW Special Jury Prize winner Animals.

All Creatures Here Below will make its World Premiere at the DTLA Film Festival October 18. The film also stars Jennifer Morrison, John Doe, Richard Cabral, and David Koechner. Amy Greene, Chris Stinson, and Nacho Arenas serve as producers Ramo Law and Bleiberg are handling sales.