EXCLUSIVE: There is a change at the helm of the CW’s high-profile new drama series All American, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods. Creator April Blair has stepped down as executive producer/showrunner. She will be succeeded by the series’ co-executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll who is being promoted to executive producer and showrunner.

“Nkechi Okoro Carroll has been elevated from co-executive producer to executive producer of All American and will work alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Deadline. “Carroll will now serve as the new showrunner for the series. April Blair has left her position as executive producer/showrunner for personal reasons.”

The CW

Written by Blair and directed by Rob Hardy, the All American pilot, starring young British actor Daniel Ezra and inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, was the CW’s best received pilot this past development season, sailing through screenings and testing to land on the network’s fall schedule. The project, which centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, has been getting strong buzz all summer ahead of its Oct. 10 premiere. Blair oversaw the first couple of episodes before leaving the series.

Carroll joined All American right after the pilot as co-executive producer under her new overall deal at WBTV. She also has a drama project with WBTV and Berlanti Prods. (as well as Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions), which recently landed a put pilot commitment at ABC.

Carroll will executive produce All American with Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Robbie Rogers produces, and Dane Morck is a consultant.

Before joining WBTV in April, Carroll served as co-executive producer on Fox’s Rosewood and The Resident and developed several pilots for FBC and NBC. She previously worked as a writer-producer on Bones and staff writer on The Finder.Prior to turning to television writing, Carroll served as an economist at the Federal Reserve for a lengthy stint following college. She grew up in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, the UK and the US, and speaks multiple languages. She is keenly interested in continuing to promote diverse voices and experiences in her work. Carroll is repped by WME, MetaMorphic Entertainment and Felker Toczek.