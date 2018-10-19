Netflix has opted not to renew for a second season All About the Washingtons, its multi-camera comedy series starring Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons & Justine Simmons. The decision comes two months after the release of the series’ 10-episode first season, which didn’t seem to get a lot of traction.

Created by Jeremy Bronson (The Mayor), ​All About The Washingtons had a twisty road to the screen. The pitch originally landed at ABC in fall 2016 with a put pilot commitment. It did not get a pilot order, but, believing in the concept and the talent, producing companies Amblin TV and ABC Studios pulled together resources and used the penalty money to finance a pilot presentation. The presentation was well received by ABC brass but the broadcast network only picked up three new comedy series that year, including Bronson’s The Mayor, and got out of the multi-camera comedy business all together. Amblin and ABC Studios took the project to the marketplace and quickly garnered interest at Netflix, leading to a 10-episode series order.

All About the Washingtons gave Netflix, which is trying to target every segment of the TV audience, a multi-camera African American family sitcom. The Internet network just greenlighted another show in the genre, Family Reunion, starring Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine.

All About The Washingtons was an autobiographical family sitcom that followed ​Joey Washington​​ (Rev Run aka Joseph Simmons) and his wife ​​Justine Washington​ (Justine Simmons), playing fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family of family kids. After Joey decides to retire from a long career as legendary hip-hop royalty,​ ​his wife​ ​Justine, takes advantage of the opportunity to pursue a career of her own now that Joey is available to focus on raising the kids and keeping the house in order. Their kids are portrayed by Kiana Ledé, Nathan Anderson, Leah Rose Randall and Maceo Smedley​.​

Andrew Reich served as showrunner and executive produced with Bronson, Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank from Amblin Television, alongside Rev Run Simmons & Justine Simmons, and Michael Lehman of Simmons Lehman Productions.