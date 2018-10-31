EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek: Into Darkness) is joining Lana Condor, James D’Arcy, Laura Harrier, Charlotte Le Bon, Mena Massoud, Alex Pettyfer and Benedict Samuel in anthology sci-fi movie Warning.

The series of interweaving short stories follows different characters in a future Earth. Agata Alexander will make her feature debut on the project based on an original screenplay she wrote with Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye. Cybill Lui is producing through her banner Anova Pictures. The film is in pre-production.

The Exchange has international sales rights and is presenting to buyers at AFM. ICM is handling North America.

“We are so excited to have the beautiful and talented Alice join us,” said Lui. “This project is a rarity as it is

high-concept, thought-provoking, funny, grounded sci-fi material envisioned by a female filmmaker supported by a really cool and diverse cast.”

Eve is represented by CAA, Untitled Management and Independent Talent Group.