Another classic sitcom is eying a reboot. Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Alice, a multi-camera comedy based on the 1976 CBS TV series starring Linda Lavin. It comes from Diablo Cody (One Mississippi), Liz Astrof (2 Broke Girls) and Warner Bros. TV, which produced the original series and where Cody and her Vita Vera Films are based.

Written and executive produced by Cody and Astrof, Alice is based on the TV series Alice, which in turn was based on the 1974 feature film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, directed by Martin Scorsese. The Fox reboot centers on Long Island housewife Alice Hyatt, who has finally worked up the courage to leave her cheating husband. She drives cross-country to Arizona with her teenage son Tommy, and gets a job as a waitress at a roadside diner where the staff becomes their new surrogate family.

Warner Bros. TV co-produces with Vita Vera Films.

Created by Robert Getchell who also wrote the feature, Alice aired for nine seasons on CBS from 1976-1985. It starred Linda Lavin in the title role, a widow who moves with her young son to start life over again, and finds a job working at a roadside diner in Phoenix, Arizona. The change in Alice’s background — from a widow to a divorcee — reflects the evolution in depicting single women on TV. Once considered a taboo, divorced single moms are now widely accepted as lead characters on TV shows.

Over the course of its run, the original series won eight Golden Globe awards, including best television series and best actress for Lavin, and received five Emmy nominations.

The feature, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, starred Ellen Burstyn as Alice. It was nominated for three Oscars, winning for Burstyn as best lead actress.

Other reboots of beloved comedies in the works for next season include Bewitched and Designing Women at ABC.