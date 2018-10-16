EXCLUSIVE: Ali LeRoi, the co-creator and executive producer of Everybody Hates Chris and the Are We There Yet? series, has signed on to direct The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, an indie drama written by Nigerian-born USC student Stanley Kalu. The plot follows a wealthy, black, high school senior who falls victim to an endless time loop of police brutality.

Kalu’s screenplay was the winner of the first million-dollar screenplay competition through The Launch, a fellowship co-created by Jason Shuman and Zachary Green to find the next generation of great screenwriters from around the world. Kalu is repped by APA and Valor Entertainment.

Shuman and Green are producing the project with Chuck and Marni Bond. Production is slated to begin later this month.

LeRoi, an Emmy winner for his writing on The Chris Rock Show, also wrote and directed episodes for the Starz series Survivor’s Remorse. On the film side, LeRoi co-wrote and produced Chris Rock-starrers Head of State and Down to Earth, as well as produced the Louis C.K.-helmed comedy, Pootie Tang. He’s repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.