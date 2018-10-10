The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is heading back to the UK to host a British gameshow.

The actor, who starred on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2013, is hosting Money Tree, a Family Fortunes-meets-Millionaire-style quizzer.

The primetime show sees two families go head-to-head over a series of trivia rounds. However, the value of the question will be decided by the contestants, so if they are feeling confident that can add more money to the tree.

Ribeiro, who has starred as a contestant in gameshows including Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The $100,000 Pyramid, made his name as Carlton Banks alongside Will Smith on NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran for just under 150 episodes.

A pilot version of Money Tree is being filmed at the BBC’s studios in Elstree on Thursday October 18 before a decision as to whether it will go to full series.