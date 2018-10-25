EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgård has been set by Legendary and Warner Bros to star in Godzilla vs Kong. He joins Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry and Demian Bichir.

Directed by Adam Wingard, pic marks the fourth installment of the Legendary and Warner Bros. cinematic universe and is set to be released on May 22, 2020.

Legendary and Warner Bros have wrapped Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, which stars Millie Bobby Brown. That pic will be released May 31, 2019.

Skarsgård is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.