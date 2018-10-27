EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed Mexican writer-director Alejandra Márquez Abella on the heels of the Toronto Film Festival, where she world premiered her second feature film The Good Girls in the Platform section. It was a return to the fest for Márquez Abella, whose debut Semana Santa bowed there in 2015.

Set in 1982, The Good Girls captures the camp and kitsch aesthetic of the decade and centers on Sofia (Ilse Salas), an utterly charming, aims-to-be-perfect and inordinately spoiled socialite who confronts the unthinkable: Her own social eclipse, thanks to Mexico’s economic crash. Though she attempts to keep up appearances, her fall wakes her up to what she has lost when her money is gone.

Abella, born in San Luis Potosí and raised in Mexico City, studied film at the Centre d’Estudis Cinematographics de Catalunya in Barcelona. She remains repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Here’s the Good Girls trailer: