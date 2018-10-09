Robert De Niro and Taraji P. Henson will be Alec Baldwin’s first guests when The Alec Baldwin Show premieres Sunday, October 14.

Kim Kardashian West, wife of President Donald Trump’s new BFF Kanye West, will guest the next week, October 21. That day Baldwin will devote his show’s entire hour to talking to the “reality star, entrepreneur and cultural phenom” about her “famous family,” and her recent political advocacy.

Last May, Nearly a decade after President Donald Trump reportedly complained he’d been stuck with Khloe Kardashian on his Celebrity Apprentice reality TV series when he really wanted her “hot” sister Kim, Trump finally got the Kardashian of his dreams on his latest reality series, The White House. Kim Kardashian came to the White House to make the case for pardoning 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence on drug offenses and had been behind bars for more than two decades.

An Associated Press journalist who had a lot to learn about reality TV stars reported at the time it was unclear if Kim, who, like Trump, is an NBCU reality TV star, would get to sit down with Trump in the Oval Office.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” POTUS tweeted proudly to his 53 million followers that afternoon. Meanwhile, Kardashian tweeted – to her 60M followers – “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

Alec Baldwin, of course, plays Donald Trump, brilliantly, on Saturday Night Live. President Trump is not amused. Baldwin does not care. Trump likely will watch that interview.

Meanwhile, ABC announced some of Baldwin’s other guests for the first season of his Sunday sit-down show: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RuPaul, Kerry Washington, former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards, Jeff Bridges, Sarah Jessica Parker, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, Mike Myers, Regina King, Gloria Allred, Ricky Gervais and the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg.