Alec Baldwin will host the Arthur Miller Foundation’s inaugural honors gala in New York celebrating the work of HBO Documentary Films and playwright Tony Kushner.

The inaugural Arthur Miller Foundation Honors is set for Monday, Oct. 22, at Manhattan’s City Winery. Baldwin hosts, with appearances by Nathan Lane, Edie Falco, Tituss Burgess, Anthony Ramos, Denée Benton, Katrina Lenk, Ari’el Stachel, Solea Pfeiffer, Sherie Rene Scott and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The evening will conclude with a musical performance from children impacted by the Arthur Miller Foundation’s theater program. In addition to HBO Documentary Films (Legacy Award) and Kushner (Humanitarian Award), the foundation will also recognize one veteran public school teacher who has displayed excellence in theater education.

The Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access and equity to theater education in New York City public schools. Co-Chairs of the inaugural honors event include filmmaker Rebecca Miller (whose documentary about her father, Arthur Miller: Writer, premiered this year on HBO), Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Sandi Farkas, Janine & Michael Smith.

The event will raise funds for the Foundation’s theater education programs.