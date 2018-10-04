Actor Alan Alda has been named the 55th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, considered SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute.

The award will be presented to the legendary M*A*S*H star at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. (ET)/ 5 p.m. (PT).

“It is an honor and privilege to announce that our SAG Life Achievement Award will be presented to the fabulous Alan Alda,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “He is an artist whose body of work is a testament to the craft and the magic of our business. His ability to make us laugh, to think and to feel is extraordinary. From theater to television, movies, and new media Alan’s dedication and talent are exceeded only by his contributions to a just and caring society.”

Though forever associated with Dr. Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H, Alda’s extensive credits also include The West Wing, Scientific American Frontiers, ER, 30 Rock, an Emmy-nominated role on The Blacklist, The Big C, Horace and Pete, The Good Fight and, most recently, Ray Donovan.

Movies include Bridge of Spies, The Longest Ride, Crimes and Misdemeanors, The Four Seasons and many others. He’ll next be seen in the as-yet untitled Noah Baumbach project starring Scarlett Johansen and Adam Driver.