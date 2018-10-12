Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin, the 1992 animated hit that earned more than $500 million worldwide.

The new version, set to arrive on May 24, stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the magical Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, with Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad. Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie.

The live action version has a lot to live up to. The animated version was the highest-grossing film of 1992, and became the first animated film to reach the half-billion mark. It was the highest-grossing animated film of all-time until surpassed by The Lion King. The animated film won two Academy Awards and its soundtrack won a Grammy for Song of the Year.

As if that wasn’t enough, the animated VHS release set a sales record by grossing $500 million in the US. Since then, Aladdin has spawned two direct-to-video sequels, an animated TV series, and a Broadway adaption.

Smith revealed the live action version’s first poster yesterday on Instagram.