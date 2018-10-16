EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found its AJ. Izzy G (aka Izzy Gaspersz), is set to star opposite RuPaul Charles in Netflix comedy series AJ and the Queen, from Charles and 2 Broke Girls co-creator and former Sex and the City showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Written by King and Charles, the series stars RuPaul as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ (Izzy G), a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 9-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.

Izzy G’s AJ is cocky and confident on the outside, while hiding all the vibrant emotions and feelings of a confused, angry and, sometimes, very scared 9-year-old.

In addition to Charles, she joins previously announced cast members Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere.

RuPaul and King executive produce. King’s MPK Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Los Angeles-born Izzy G is in post-production on her first feature film, Netflix’s Highwaymen opposite Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner and directed by John Lee Hancock. She’ll also be seen in crime thriller A Violent Separation directed by Kevin and Michael Goetz. Izzy G is repped by Jessie Greene at Monster Talent Management and Skrzyniarz and Mallean.