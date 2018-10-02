Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations will open at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre beginning with performances February 28, with opening night set for March 21. The news Tuesday comes as the musical wrapped a run Sunday at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre. It heads to Toronto for a final pre-Broadway engagement at the Princess of Wales Theatre from October 11-November 17.

The musical directed by Des McAnuff with a book by Dominique Morisseau centers on The Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after amassing 42 Top 10 hits, with 14 reaching No. 1. The musical that follows the story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s hits from “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination” to “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and more. Choreography is by Sergio Trujillo.

Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce announced the Broadway dates today, but the Main Stem move was tipped in August, after the musical launched with a world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became that company’s highest-grossing production. It later broke the single-week box office record at Washington D.C.’s Eisenhower Theater in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The creative team includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer) and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with music direction and arrangements by Kenny Seymour.