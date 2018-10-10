Matt Bankston has joined AGC Television as VP Scripted Television. He will oversee the development and production of scripted TV content for the small-screen arm of Stuart Ford’s indie AGC Studios.

Bankston will work with AGC TV President Lourdes Diaz to produce a slate of series, limited series and telefilms and also will work on projects with AGC’s London office.

“I’m looking forward to working with Matt, whose talent and relationships in the scripted sphere complement the spirit and goals of AGC TV, both domestically and internationally,” Diaz said.

Bankston comes to AGC from EuropaCorp TV Studios USA, where he was VP Scripted Development. He helped launch the French studio’s U.S. TV operation, overseeing original series development, and managed development co-ventures with partners including eOne, Universal Cable Productions and James Patterson Entertainment. Prior to EuropaCorp, Bankston was VP Development for Montreal-based Muse Entertainment, where he developed and produced a diverse array of domestic and international co-production content including Tut, the Spike miniseries with Ben Kingsley. Bankston began his career as a creative executive for Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions.

“I’m thrilled to go to work for Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz in this growing venture,” Bankston said. “AGC’s commitment to producing a broad array of scripted TV content – from drama to comedy, episodic to longform – is an incredible opportunity.”