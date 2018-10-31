The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has partnered with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in For the Academy’s Careers in Film Summit in Atlanta. The summit will take place November 3 at SCADshow.

This marks AMPAS’ first educational outreach in the Atlanta area, which has quickly become an epicenter for film production. The event will feature three moderated panel discussions with working Academy members and film professionals intended to introduce high school and college students and their educators to the plethora of careers in the motion picture industry. The discussions focus on film careers above and below the line as well as the importance of representation. The Atlanta edition of the Summit is an extension of similar programs the Academy produces in Los Angeles, London and New York.

Confirmed panelists at the event include producer/director Roger Bobb, Deborah Riley Draper and Deborah Moore; casting agent, Winsome Sinclair; art director, Cindy Carr; makeup artist, Dionne Wynn, pr guru, Carolyn Sloss; manager Chaka Zulu and others.

The Academy’s Careers in Film Summit: Atlanta is presented in partnership with re:imagine/ATL, Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta (SCAD), DeKalb Entertainment Commission, AAFCA and Saunders Lockliear Entertainment (SLE).