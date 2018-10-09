AFI Fest said Tuesday that it has added “An Evening With Nicole Kidman” to its 2018 lineup of events next month, which will be followed by a gala screening of the gritty Kidman-starring cop drama Destroyer directed by Karyn Kusama.

The tribute and event and screening are set for November 13 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. AFI Fest runs November 8-15, opening with Mimi Leder’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex and closing with Mary, Queen of Scots.

In Destroyer, Kidman, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2002 for The Hours along with three other nominations, plays Detective Erin Bell, worn down to the nub by the rigors of her job and the aftermath of an undercover FBI sting gone horribly wrong. When an old nemesis (Toby Kebbell) resurfaces, Erin, haunted by guilt and loss, becomes hell-bent on finding him — seizing her last shot at redemption.

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi penned the script and produced with Fred Berger. The film had its world premiere at Telluride where Kidman also starred in Boy Erased.

The full AFI Fest lineup is coming later this month.