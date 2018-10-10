A+E Networks and AMC have both made significant international promotions as the U.S. cable giants eye further global growth.

A+E Networks has promoted Heather Jones to the role of Senior Vice-President, Content and Creative EMEA. Reporting to EMEA MD Dean Possenniskie, in her expanded role, Jones will provide strategic direction and management support across the A+E Networks EMEA operations: overseeing content and creative strategy and activity in all EMEA territories including acquisitions, commissions, marketing, branding, digital, creative and communications. The popular London-based figure, who previously worked for MTV, will also retain her GM responsibility for A+E Networks UK.

She will also be the key EMEA partner for all A+E Networks International channels regarding new shows and formats that originate in the UK and will play a central role in developing and executing international events and co-productions.

Jones said, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to work across the whole EMEA region alongside our talented local teams. We have exciting plans for all of our brands and I can’t wait to bring them to viewers in the UK and in EMEA.”

Possenniskie added, “Heather is an exceptional creative leader, and I am very positive to grow her role at A+E across our full EMEA business.”

Meanwhile, AMC Networks has promoted Eduardo Zulueta to the newly-created position of President of AMC Networks International (AMCNI), overseeing AMCNI’s global operations. Zulueta, who currently oversees AMCNI’s Latin America and Southern Europe portfolio of channels, will assume his new role on November 1 and will continue to report to Ed Carroll, Chief Operating Officer, AMC Networks. He will look after the company’s nearly 40 channel brands, including its AMC and SundanceTV global brands and leading regional brands.

“Eduardo has been instrumental in expanding AMC Networks’ business across Southern Europe and Latin America over the past several years,” said Carroll. “He’s a strong leader whose deep expertise developing brands that appeal to a wide range of audiences, strong industry relationships, and track record managing highly profitable businesses will support our next phase of growth as we continue to increase our content offering and grow our global footprint.”

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead AMC Networks International to further build on our strong portfolio of brands and on our award-winning programming,” said Zulueta. “As the TV landscape continues to rapidly evolve, I’m proud that AMCNI is well-positioned for international growth due to the strength of our content and the value we create for our distribution and advertising partners.”